Tribute video honors Oak Park and River Forest High School students for pushing through pandemic

Heartfelt words of encouragement and support from faculty and staff at a suburban Chicago school. They are paying tribute to their students in an emotional video on YouTube.

"You are the generation that dug deep and never gave up," said one teacher in the 11-minute tribute to students at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

Principal Lynda Parker says the staff wanted to showcase the resilience of the students during the past two years of the pandemic and acknowledge they are the first students to endure such hardships.

"To have life stop for an adult for two years is different than when you are experiencing first time milestones. They really need to hear from us that we love you and we're ok and everything is going to be ok. We're going to push through this together," said Parker.

She said, in response, students were excited to be recognized and heard.

Watch the video here