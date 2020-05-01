Trio charged after police chase from Aurora to Oswego

article

Three people are facing felony charges after leading police on a chase from Aurora to Oswego Tuesday in the west suburbs.

Someone called 911 about 10:45 p.m. to report a suspicious vehicle following them about 10:45 p.m. near Hinman Street and 7th Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police. The caller said someone in the vehicle had assaulted them and displayed a gun.

Responding officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it drove away, police said. The officers saw someone throw a gun out the window during the pursuit.

The driver lost control and crashed the vehicle near Route 34 and Douglas Road in Oswego, police said. Several people got out and tried to run away, but were taken into custody.

A total of six people were detained before charges were approved against three of them, police said.

The driver, 20-year-old Christopher Cuahuizo of Aurora, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated fleeing a police officer at more than 21 mph over the speed limit and aggravated fleeing and eluding an officer while disobeying two or more traffic control devices, police said.

Alejandro Ramos, 19, and 18-year-old Jason Nava-Hernandez are each charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a delinquent minor, police said. They also face a misdemeanor count each of aggravated assault.

Advertisement

Cuahuizo is due in court for a status hearing on June 12, Ramos on June 11 and Nava-Hernandez on June 10, according to Kane County court records.