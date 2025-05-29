Trio charged in Oak Forest 7-Eleven armed robbery on Christmas Day: police

The Brief Three men were arrested after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Oak Forest on Dec. 25, 2024. The suspects, armed and masked, forced a clerk to the back of the store before stealing cash and items. Investigators linked the men to similar robberies in nearby towns; all face Class X felony armed robbery charges.



Three men are in custody in connection with a Christmas Day armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Oak Forest, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called at around 1 a.m. Dec. 25 to the convenience store at 4901 W. 167th St., where three masked suspects armed with handguns forced a clerk to the back of the store before stealing cash and other items, according to police.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Investigators later determined the same three men were involved in similar armed robberies in nearby communities.

(From left): Brandon Smith, 24, of Chicago; Jamal Flex, 25, of Harvey and Lajuan Pouncey, 22, of Riverdale. (Oak Forest PD )

Arrests Made :

Police arrested Jamal Flex, 25, of Harvey; Lajuan Pouncey, 22, of Riverdale; and Brandon Smith, 24, of Chicago. All three are charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony.

Oak Forest police said they were assisted in the investigation by officers from Midlothian, Glenwood, Chicago and other agencies.