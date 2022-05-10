Trio robbed at gunpoint in Lake View East, latest in string of North Side crime

Three people were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The group was walking around 12:47 a.m. in the 600 block of West Cornelia Avenue when two gunmen approached them and took their cellphones and wallets, police said.

The gunmen fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one was injured during the robbery and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

The armed robbery marks the latest in a spree of North Side crime. There have been at least seven similar robberies in the area this month.