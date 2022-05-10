Trio robbed at gunpoint in Lake View East, latest in string of North Side crime
CHICAGO - Three people were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in the Lake View East neighborhood.
The group was walking around 12:47 a.m. in the 600 block of West Cornelia Avenue when two gunmen approached them and took their cellphones and wallets, police said.
The gunmen fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to officials.
No one was injured during the robbery and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The armed robbery marks the latest in a spree of North Side crime. There have been at least seven similar robberies in the area this month.