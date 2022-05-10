Expand / Collapse search

Trio robbed at gunpoint in Lake View East, latest in string of North Side crime

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View East
Residents and students in one of Chicago’s wealthiest neighborhoods are on high alert after a series of vicious armed robberies, including another one early Monday morning.

CHICAGO - Three people were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The group was walking around 12:47 a.m. in the 600 block of West Cornelia Avenue when two gunmen approached them and took their cellphones and wallets, police said.

The gunmen fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to officials.

No one was injured during the robbery and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The armed robbery marks the latest in a spree of North Side crime. There have been at least seven similar robberies in the area this month.