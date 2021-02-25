Trio set fire to CTA van during summer riots: feds

Federal prosecutors have charged three men with setting fire to a CTA van during summer rioting in Chicago last year.

Few details were released in the one-page indictment charging the three men in the May 30 incident.

Denzal Stewart and Lamar Taylor, both of Chicago, and Darion Lindsey of Forest Park, each face a single count of arson, punishable by 5 to 20 years in federal prison.

Stewart, 24, and Taylor, 23, were arrested Wednesday, while Lindsey, 19, was already in custody for an unrelated charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.

Stewart and Taylor were expected in court Friday. Lindsey’s arraignment hasn’t been set.

The alleged arson happened amid violent clashes in Chicago between protesters and police in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. That weekend, a man was shot to death in River North and at least three other people were wounded in separate shootings in the Loop in the wake of the protests.