Trio sought after teen robbed on CTA platform, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was robbed on a CTA Green Line platform in Bronzeville. Police released descriptions of three suspects seen in surveillance footage. Detectives are asking for tips from the public.



Chicago police are asking for help identifying three people accused of robbing a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Green Line platform in Bronzeville last month.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 0–100 block of East 35th St., according to Chicago police.

Investigators released descriptions of the suspects, who were all described as Black males.

Suspects in CTA Green Line robbery on Oct. 9 | CPD

One wore a light-colored flannel jacket.

Another wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic design, black pants and black-and-white gym shoes.

The third was wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ446784.