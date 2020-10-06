Trio wanted for North Side armed robberies, shooting one victim: police

article

Police are searching for three people wanted in a string of armed robberies Sunday night on the North Side.

They allegedly fired a gun in two of the three robberies, wounding one person, Chicago police said. The robberies happened Oct. 4 in a 20-minute span.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old woman was shot at 2:45 a.m. when two men and a woman confronted her on a sidewalk in the in the 2700 block of West Rosemont Avenue in West Rogers Park. They took her purse and cellphone at gunpoint.

As they ran off, a man fired a gunshot that struck the woman’s arm, police said. She was taken to Swedish Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The other robberies happened:

about 2:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Hollywood Avenue in Arcadia Terrace; and

about 3:05 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Catalpa Avenue in North Park.

In each case, the trio drove off in a gold or beige Ford Crown Vic with body damage.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.