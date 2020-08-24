Trio with crowbar attacks men towing show car near Avondale

Two men were beaten with a crowbar Sunday night when they returned from a car show near Avondale on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

They were about to unload a Jeep they were towing when three men exited a car and confronted them in the 3300 block of North Pulaski Road, pulling the driver from his seat, police said.

The suspects punched him several times about 10:45 p.m., striking him on the head with the crowbar, police said. The passenger came to help, but was punched several times.

A nearby witness came to help fend off the attackers, sending the three suspects driving away in the gray car they arrived in, police said.

The man hit in the head was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was treated for a “massive skull fracture” and other trauma. The passenger, 40, refused medical treatment.

There’s no indiction the trio knew the men they were attacking, according to police spokeswoman Sally Bown, who said a police report did not mention a possible motive. The suspects left without taking anything, she said.