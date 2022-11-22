'Trouble in Toyland': Recalled toys that are still being sold through retailers this holiday season

Doctors and consumer safety advocates have a warning for parents about recalled toys ahead of the holiday season.

The annual "Trouble in Toyland" report says a number of dangerous recalled toys are still being sold through mainstream retailers.

Investigators say they were able to purchase 11 of them.

Among those purchased by investigators, included dolls that contain lead, choking hazards, toys that contain small magnets that can be easily swallowed and cause severe internal damage and a pop-up indoor tent by Kid Doozy, which does not meet flammability standards.

"We purchased all these toys well after they'd been recalled. We were still able to find them on major online resellers like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, as well as several toy retailers," said Abe Scarr, Director of Illinois PIRG.

Doctors report 200,000 hospital visits per year because of recalled toys.

As a rule of thumb, if a toy, or a piece of a toy, can fit through a standard toilet paper role, it is considered a choking hazard for toddlers.

