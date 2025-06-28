Chicago crash: 4 hurt after truck slams into South Side building, police say

Four people were hurt after a truck slammed into a South Side building on Saturday morning, including the driver.

The crash happened in the 600 block of E. Marquette Road in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 6:16 a.m. after a Dodge truck hit the building.

The female driver of the truck was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor injuries and listed in good condition.

Three people inside the building were also injured.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The female driver was given three citations and taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear why the truck crashed into the building.

Police did not identify the driver.