Truck crashes into Highland Park business, injuring worker inside

A truck crashed into the side of a business, injuring a woman Wednesday morning in north suburban Highland Park.

The 2022 Ford Ranger crashed into the side of the Edward Jones Office, 9805 Prairie Ave., around 9:45 a.m., resulting in a 59-year-old employee being injured, according to Highland Park police.

The woman suffered injuries to her lower body and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. Her condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man from Hammond, Indiana, told police he accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake pedal, leading to the crash.

He was not injured in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.