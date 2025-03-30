Truck driver dies after semi overturns during severe weather in Valparaiso: police

The Brief A truck driver was killed Sunday when his semi-truck overturned due to severe crosswinds in Valparaiso, Indiana. The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. at Pratt Industries, where officers found the driver dead outside the passenger compartment. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jagbir Singh of Ontario, Canada.



Driver Killed During Severe Weather in NW Indiana

What we know:

The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on the property of Pratt Industries, located at 3050 Anthony Pratt Drive, in Valparaiso.

Porter County police said officers found the tractor and trailer on its side, with the driver, a 34-year-old man, dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The truck was traveling east when severe crosswinds caused it to flip. The driver was found outside the passenger compartment and died from his injuries, authorities said.

What's next:

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as 34-year-old Jagbir Singh of Ontario, Canada. His family has been notified.

"Please keep the family, friends and coworkers of the driver in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Porter police said.

No further details on the crash have been released.