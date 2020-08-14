Truck driver fatally struck after exiting cab in middle of Jane Addams Tollway

article

A 63-year-old truck driver from Hoffman Estates was fatally struck by a semitrailer Thursday after exiting his stopped truck on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near Arlington Heights.

Petu Petrov parked his truck in the right lane of the westbound tollway east of IL-53 and left the cab into the center lane, Illinois State Police said in a statement. It’s unclear why he stopped in the road.

While Petrov was in the roadway at 10:07 a.m., a semi traveling in the right lane swerved to avoid the stopped truck and crashed into Petrov, state police said. Petrov died at the scene.

Autopsy results released Friday said he died of injuries to his head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled accidental.

State police closed westbound I-90 until 1:15 p.m. for an investigation.