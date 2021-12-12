Truckload of emergency kits, food, diapers and blankets shipped from Chicago to Kentucky tornado victimst

A truckload of emergency supplies was sent from Chicago to Kentucky tornado victims on Sunday.

The relief supplies shipped by World Vision included food, family emergency kits, hygiene kits, diapers, heaters, blankets, solar lights, coolers and mini-refrigerators.

At least 33 tornadoes ripped across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee on Friday night, killing at least 36 people, including workers at a candle factory and employees at an Amazon warehouse. A nursing home in Arkansas was destroyed.

If early reports are confirmed, the biggest of the twisters "will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history," said Victor Gensini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.

The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, tracked for about 220 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. But Gensini said this twister may have touched down for nearly 250 miles. The storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December, when normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.

