'The Truffle Table': Shake Shack offering fine dining to promote new menu

Just weeks after Shake Shack launched its fancy new white truffle menu, the burger chain is adding white tablecloths to the mix.

Shake Shack is celebrating its latest truffle offerings with "The Truffle Table," a fine-dining experience coming to 10 select locations.

The New York City-based burger chain teamed up again with specialty importer Regalis Foods, which works with Michelin-starred restaurants, to launch the luxury food item.

White truffles are extremely rare, according to Shake Shack, and only grow in limited climates off the roots of specific trees. They can’t be cultivated.

They’re nearly four times more expensive than black truffles, which Shake Shack featured for its last truffle-themed menu.

The Truffle Table Menu

For $20 per person plus tax, diners will get a prix fix tasting menu that includes:

Image: Shake Shack

A table for two with fine china, white tablecloths and more

A White Truffle Burger

A White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger

Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce

Unlimited Shack canned wine by Gotham Winery

A Shake of your choosing

Unlimited beverage of choice

A bottle of Regalis truffle oil and a chocolate truffle from Thierry Atlan

Where to find The Truffle Table experience

The Truffle Table takes place from Feb. 27 — March 2, but reservations are open now. Participating locations include:

West Village, New York

Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

West Loop, Chicago

Newbury Street, Boston

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Brickell, Miami

Domain, Austin

Rice Village, Houston

Dupont Circle, Washington D.C.

Midtown Village, Philadelphia

FOX's Megan Ziegler contributed to this report.