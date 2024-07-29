Trump in Chicago: Former president to attend National Association of Black Journalists Convention

Former President Donald Trump is set to attend the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) annual Convention & Career Fair in Chicago on Wednesday.

Trump will engage in a Q&A session with political journalists, focusing on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.

The event, scheduled for noon, will feature an audience of registered convention attendees and will be moderated by Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News; Harris Faulkner, anchor of "The Faulkner Focus" and co-host of "Outnumbered" on FOX News; and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

The session will not be open to the general public but will be live-streamed on NABJ’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow presidential candidate, has also been invited to participate, with her confirmation pending.

During a visit to Chicago in 2016, Trump was set to hold a campaign rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Protests broke out and the event was suddenly canceled due to security concerns.