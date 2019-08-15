Trump discusses possible commutation for Blagojevich: 'He was very harshly sentenced'

Is Rod Blagojevich's commutation still in the works? It is definitely on the mind of President Donald Trump.

The president again Thursday reiterated that the white house is looking into it. ​​​​​​

“We’re looking at it. I feel very badly. I think he was very harshly sentenced, but we're looking at it very strongly, people feel very strongly about that. I floated it and I wanted to see where the Republicans stood. Where the Democrats stood,” Trump said.

But people from both sides of the political aisle think he should stay behind bars. Blagojevich was convicted of fraud and conspiracy charges for trying to profit from his pick for President Barack Obama's old senate seat. He was also convicted for trying to get campaign contributions in a "pay to play" scheme from a Chicago children's hospital CEO and a racetrack executive. He was also charged with making false statements to the FBI.

But Blagojevich's best defense might be starring in Trump's former show, "The Apprentice."

“People feel very strongly about Rod Blagojevich and his sentence. He’s been in there for seven and a half years. That’s a long time and what he did was terrible, but it’s a long time. It’s a long time,” Trump said.

Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire Thursday night, President Trump did not mention the situation. He recently admitted what Blagojevich did was, "terrible."