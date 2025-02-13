Trump's Illinois approval rating: New poll sheds light on president's favorability

The Brief President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Illinois stands at 45%, slightly higher than his election day numbers. Trump’s support grew in suburban Cook County and the collar counties but remained steady in Chicago. The poll highlights a gender gap and varied opinions on Trump’s early policy moves.



A new poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating in Illinois at 45% in his third week in office, reflecting a slight increase from his election day numbers.

The Illinois Poll was conducted from February 3-6 by Victory Research, an independent polling company based in Chicago. It surveyed 1,208 likely general election voters using a mix of landline and cellphone respondents, and has a margin of error of 2.82%.

What we know:

Trump’s 45% approval rating is slightly higher than the 43.47% of votes he received during the November election when he lost the state to then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

His vote total in Illinois, however, was the best for a Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Trump’s approval rating improved in suburban Cook County — from 35.7% to 39.9% — and in the collar counties — from 44% to 48.4%.

Downstate Illinois remains a stronghold for Trump, with a 59.4% approval rating.

In Chicago, his approval rating remains steady at 20.5%, nearly identical to his 20.56% vote share in November.

The poll shows a significant gender gap: Trump’s approval among men is at 49.5%, while among women it is at 40.9%.

Among those who voted for Trump, 90.3% approve of his job performance so far, while 88.4% of Harris voters disapprove.

Trump on the issues

The poll also measured support for several of President Trump’s early initiatives, revealing mixed reactions among Illinois voters.

His most popular policies involve immigration, with 60.6% backing the mass deportation of illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes and 53.2% supporting the declaration of a "National Emergency" to address illegal immigration.

However, some of Trump’s early moves are less popular.

Only 28.8% approve of pardoning all participants convicted in January 6th cases, and 32.5% support imposing tariffs of up to 25% on products from Mexico and Canada.

Additionally, 56.4% of respondents oppose eliminating the Department of Education.

What's next:

Victory Research conducts the Illinois Poll semi-monthly, so future surveys will show how these approval ratings fluctuate as Trump's presidency progresses.