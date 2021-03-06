Trump issues GOP endorsements in latest sign he is reentering political arena

article

In an unexpected show of support Friday night, Donald Trump endorsed three Republican officials running for public office.

Trump first endorsed South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for a re-election bid in 2022, saying he "has been a great Governor for the wonderful people of South Carolina."

"He is strong on the military, our vets, crime, and the second amendment. He has also been a fabulous chief executive for his state. Henry has my complete and total endorsement as he runs for re-election," Trump added.

McMaster shared the news in a Friday night tweet, saying the former president "has made America stronger and more prosperous."

"I’ve stood with him from the beginning. I’m honored he stands with me as we ‘Keep South Carolina Great’," he added.

Advertisement

But the endorsements did not stop with the Republican governor.

Arkansas Lt. Gov.Tim Griffin, who announced his candidacy for the state’s Attorney General slot last month, also received a Trump shout out.

"Tim will be tough on Crime, defend our Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave Men and Women of Law Enforcement," Trump said, before again adding that Griffin had his "complete and total endorsement."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Griffin announced his candidacy for the state’s top legal job and dropped his gubernatorial campaign for governor last month, after former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders threw her name in the ring.

Trump’s final endorsement of the evening came before the candidate had even formally announced his own bid for re-election.

Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo has said he intends to run in 2022, but had not officially announced his candidacy.

"Mike is tough on Crime, Strong on the Border, and fights for our Military and our Vets," Trump said in his endorsement of the four-term senator. "He will continue to be a Champion for our Second Amendment and the great Outdoorsmen and Women of Idaho and the USA."

But the Idaho senator said he appreciated the former president's support.

"Over the past four years, we made great progress implementing strong, conservative policies," Crapo said in a statement to Fox News. "I will keep working hard to achieve solutions based on our Constitution and conservative principles and values."

Following his defeat by President Biden, Trump remained fairly quiet after he vacated the White House. His appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week brought him back into the political spotlight.

For more, go to Fox News.