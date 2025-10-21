Trump agrees to extend block of National Guard deployment in Illinois

The Brief The Trump administration agreed to a 30-day extension of a judge's block on the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois. The City of Chicago and State of Illinois sued the administration to stop the deployment of troops. After a lower court judge temporarily blocked the deployment, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.



The Trump administration said it will agree to extend a judge’s block of the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois as the Supreme Court reviews the case.

What we know:

A federal judge initially blocked the deployment of National Guard troops in the Chicago area earlier this month after the state and city sued the Trump administration.

Trump announced he was federalizing around 300 Illinois National Guard members, along with sending about 400 Texas National Guard members to the Chicago area to protect federal immigration agents and property.

State and city leaders called the Trump administration's actions illegal.

Then last week, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the deployment of the National Guard in Illinois.

In a lower court filing on Tuesday, the Trump administration asked the judge who initially blocked the deployment to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether it would hear the case.

On Monday, the State of Illinois asked the Supreme Court to deny the Trump administration's request to be allowed to deploy troops.

A hearing is next scheduled for this case on Wednesday morning, according to federal court records.