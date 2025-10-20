Illinois asks Supreme Court to deny Trump’s request to allow National Guard deployment

The Brief The State of Illinois and City of Chicago asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a Trump administration request to allow the deployment of National Guard troops. The Trump administration federalized hundreds of troops to protect federal immigration enforcement personnel and property in the Chicago area. A lower court judge temporarily blocked the deployment of troops.



The State of Illinois and the City of Chicago on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the Trump administration’s request to be allowed to deploy National Guard troops in the state.

What we know:

The state argued the deployment of National Guard troops would infringe on its ability to oversee its own law enforcement and that the Trump administration didn’t have the legal justification for such a move.

The response came just days after the Trump administration escalated the conflict with city and state leaders over the use of troops to protect immigration enforcement agents and property during the so-called Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area in which hundreds of people have been detained.

Shortly after the Trump administration federalized around 300 Illinois National Guard members and sent about 400 Texas National Guard members to Illinois earlier this month, the state sued the administration.

A lower court temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying troops in Illinois.