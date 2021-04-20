Trump says he's 'very seriously' considering 2024 presidential run

article

In an exclusive, hour-long interview, former President Donald Trump told Fox News' "Hannity" Monday that he will "very seriously" consider running again in 2024 if the Republican Party can "get the right people" on Capitol Hill.

"It's very important that we get the right people. That means in the Senate, that means in the House," Trump told host Sean Hannity.

The former president added that he is "all in" to campaign on behalf of Republican candidates in next year's midterm elections.

"If they need a rally, we'll do a rally, we'll do calls, we'll do all sorts of things," Trump said before adding: "Almost everybody I endorse wins."

Hannity asked Trump what he misses most about the presidency in the three months since departing the White House.

"I miss the most, helping people," Trump responded. "That's why I did it. Look, this has been very traumatic. I had a great life, great company, great business, no problems and now all I do is, people go after you. It's vicious, it's horrible but you know what? I loved doing it because I helped people. And I've helped them more than any president."

Trump said he considers his $1.5 trillion package of corporate and individual tax cuts among his greatest accomplishments and added that he hopes the Biden administration won't "screw it up."

Pressed for a third time on the possibility of running for office at the conclusion of Biden's first term, Trump responded, "First of all, it's [in] a long time.

"Look, I've got tremendous numbers ... there is more popularity [for me] now than there was the day before the election, because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what is going on, they see that their guns are gonna be gone ... their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Job [losses] are going to go up...

"So," he concluded, "I say this. I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet. it's a little too soon."

