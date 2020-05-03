Expand / Collapse search

Trump to hold 'virtual' town hall Sunday night with virus death toll at over 66,000 Americans

Coronavirus
Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is getting ready to face Americans' questions about decisions by some states to allow nonessential businesses to reopen while other states are on virtual lockdown due to the coronavirus.

After a weekend at Camp David, Trump plans to participate in a "virtual" town hall Sunday night from inside the Lincoln Memorial. It's hosted by Fox News Channel.

Debate continues over moves by governors to start reopening state economies after shopping malls, salons and other nonessential businesses were ordered closed.

The shutdowns were done in attempt to slow a virus that has killed more than 66,000 Americans, according to a tally of reported deaths by Johns Hopkins University.