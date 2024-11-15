Trump’s cabinet picks spark criticism from Illinois political leaders: 'Totally unqualified'

The Brief Illinois' senior Democratic leaders, along with some Republicans, have criticized President-elect Donald Trump's controversial cabinet picks, particularly Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. Gaetz faces serious allegations, including accusations of paying for sex with minors and hosting drug-fueled sex parties, while other picks, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services and Pete Hegseth for Defense, have raised concerns. Sen. Dick Durbin calls Kennedy "totally unqualified," while Sen. Tammy Duckworth strongly rebukes Hegseth’s opposition to women in combat, emphasizing her own experience in the military.



Some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks are being criticized by many of Illinois' senior Democratic leaders, but Republicans are also raising concerns, particularly about the choice for attorney general.

In the past week, some of the controversial picks have included former Congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.

Gaetz, who resigned amid the imminent release of a House ethics probe, faced accusations of paying for sex with minors and hosting drug-fueled sex parties.

Also, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services, who has long promoted anti-vaccine conspiracy theories; Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, raising suspicions over her affinity for Russia; and Pete Hegseth, a Fox News personality, for Department of Defense.

Hegseth has drawn criticism for his comments on women serving in combat.

"He is totally unqualified for this job," Sen. Dick Durbin said. "He’s engaged in quack science and crazy theories right and left and drawn a lot of attention because of it. I fear this man is going to bring those same ideas to the administration of this life and death agency, and that would be a disaster."

Durbin and his Democratic colleagues will be in the minority next year, which means there is little they can do to slow down the nominations.

Meanwhile, the president-elect’s pick for Department of Defense, Hegseth, has previously stated opposition to women serving in combat, drawing the ire of Illinois junior Senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq when her Blackhawk helicopter was shot down.

"I would ask him, ‘where do you think I lost my legs, in a bar fight?’" Duckworth said in an interview with CNN Host Kaitlan Collins. "I’m pretty sure I was in combat when that happened. It just shows how out of touch he is with the nature of modern warfare if he thinks we can keep women behind some imaginary line, which is not what warfare is today."