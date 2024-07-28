Trustee Jason House declares run for Dolton Mayor in 2025, taking on Tiffany Henyard

Dolton's controversial mayor, Tiffany Henyard, will be facing a new challenger in next year's election.

Dolton Trustee Jason House announced Sunday his intention to run against Henyard in next spring's primary election.

House has been one of Henyard's sharpest critics, blasting the mayor for her controversial spending and police security detail – stories first reported by FOX 32 that have resulted in an ongoing FBI investigation.

House said the village is a financial mess and voters are anxious for a change in leadership.

"We've seen all kinds of spending – countless spending on Vegas trips, first-class flights, luxury hotels and fine dining all on the taxpayers. We've also seen a million dollars a year of security following around one individual instead of being on the streets where they belong," House said.

House is running on a reform ticket with two other trustees and a former trustee called "Clean House 2025."