Tuesday marks first day of 2020 without any reported shootings in Chicago

No one was shot Tuesday in Chicago, marking the first time that Chicago has gone a full day without a reported shooting since November.

The respite in gun violence last nearly 27 hours, between 10:10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago police records.

Six people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago, the latest of which happened inside a home in Austin on the West Side. That incident, about 10:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Quincy Street, left a 33-year-old man seriously wounded.

Nearly 27 hours passed before another person was shot in Chicago.

The streak was broken when two men were shot about 1 a.m. Wednesday as they drove down Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast. The men, 24 and 25, were stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The last time Chicago went a full day without a shooting was Nov. 18, 2019, when the gun violence stopped for over 26 hours.

Last year, Chicago didn’t see its first day without a reported shooting until Jan. 14.

So far in 2020, 36 people have shot in Chicago, according to Sun-Times records. Six of those people were killed.