Expand / Collapse search

Volunteer pilots help rescue sea turtles, deliver 'Pistachio' to Brookfield Zoo Chicago

By
Published  August 12, 2024 7:51am CDT
Good News Guarantee
FOX 32 Chicago

Volunteer group flies turtle to Brookfield Zoo Chicago

In this morning’s Good News Guarantee, a national nonprofit is really sticking their neck out for injured and abandoned turtles.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. - In this morning’s Good News Guarantee, a national nonprofit is really sticking their neck out for injured and abandoned turtles.

They get them to where they need to go, fast.  One of their most delicate deliveries was made to Brookfield Zoo Chicago. 

Pistachio is an injured Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle that was rescued off the coast of Florida. We first introduced you to her on Good Day Chicago during one of our zoo trips.  

"She was injured really badly.  It was a boat propellor that had struck her, fractured her shell, had caused a bunch of internal injuries and she still struggles to swim normally which is why she is unable to be released into the wild," said Brookfield Zoo Chicago President and CEO Dr. Mike Adkesson.

A little known group called Turtles Fly Too stepped up to fly Pistachio from Florida to Chicago.Brenda Tibbs was the pilot and remembers that day back in 2020 fondly. 

"These are endangered sea turtles and they save hundreds of turtles every year," said Tibbs.

Brenda volunteered for the mission, donating her time, the airplane rental fee and the fuel.

Since its inception in 2014, Turtles Fly Too has transported 3,000 turtles, just like Pistachio, to sanctuaries or in some cases, to be released back into the wild.

"We're just so thankful for Turtles Fly Too for helping transport Pistachio here to Brookfield Zoo Chicago," said Dr. Adkesson.  

To volunteer or get more information on their K-12 education program, head to TurtlesFlyToo.org.

Turtles offer one shell of a good time at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

FOX 32's Natalie Bomke heads over to Brookfield Zoo Chicago to check out their cute lineup of turtles.