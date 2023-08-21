'Tutoring Chicago' looking for volunteers

A Chicago nonprofit has been connecting economically challenged students with tutors for 58 years free of charge.

Tutoring Chicago pairs individual 1st through 10th graders with one adult for the duration of the school year.

The group says the students get all the benefits of regular, weekly instruction combined with the advantages of a steady and supportive relationship.

Tutoring Chicago needs more volunteer tutors.

"Right now we really do have a growing need for tutors we have well over a thousand students who are coming in need of tutors it's um a great opportunity for anyone who wants to sign up," said Dr. Clifton Clarke, Vice Chair of Tutoring Chicago.

To volunteer for Tutoring Chicago, go to tutoringchicago.org.