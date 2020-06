TV legend Carl Reiner dead at 98, reports say

article

Carl Reiner, a comedy legend best known as creator and star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has died at 98.

Reiner died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, his assistant confirmed to Variety.

He famously created “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which won 15 Emmys. The TV series, which also starred Dick Van Dyke, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Larry Mathews, and Mary Tyler Moore, originally aired from 1961 until 1966.

Reiner’s career spanned seven decades, working as a director, producer and actor with more than 400 credits to his name. In 2019, Reiner said creating and producing “The Dick Van Dyke Show” was the project he was most proud of.

Upon turning 97, the Hollywood producer said his active mind had kept him both going and moving.

“If you wake up and have an idea in your head, you will last longer,” he shared. “One of the reasons I’m alive is because my head is still working. If my head is still working, my body has to follow suit!”