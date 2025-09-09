Twilight musical parody returns to Chicago with Netflix star

‘TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody’ is back at the Apollo Theater.

What we know:

The show reimagines the vampire romance with irreverent humor, original music and references spanning the book and film series.

Actor Trey Plutnicki, who appeared in the Neflix competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, reprises his role as Jacob. He said the return coincides with National Twilighters Day and gives fans a chance to see the production on a larger scale.

"It follows the first book and movie beat for beat, but with original songs and plenty of fan-favorite references," Plutnicki said.

The backstory:

The production was created by Chicago’s Otherworld Theatre, known for its parody plays. While its early run drew intimate audiences of about 60, the Apollo Theater provides seating for more than 400.

What you can do:

Performances are recommended for audiences 16 and older. Tickets can be purchased at twihardthemusical.com.