Two 15-year-old boys charged with carjacking delivery driver in Gresham

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with carjacking a delivery driver at gunpoint Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The teenagers were identified by police as the people who carjacked a 27-year-old delivery driver at gunpoint around 4:13 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Honore Street, police said.

Police arrested the one of the boys less than an hour later in the same block that the carjacking took place. The other teen was arrested in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, officials said.

Their names were not released because they are minors.

Each boy faces one charged of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.