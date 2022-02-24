Two 16-year-old girls arrested in connection to Alsip carjacking

Two 16-year-old girls were screened for charges stemming from an aggravated carjacking in suburban Alsip.

On Tuesday at about 9:12 p.m., Illinois State Police received information pertaining to a Chevrolet Cruze carjacked in Alsip.

At about 11:18 p.m., an ISP trooper located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near 93rd Street and Stoney Island Avenue in Chicago.

The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle then crashed on the ramp to I-55 north from I-94 north.

Two juvenile offenders were detained, and transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

Once released from the hospital, the 16-year-old driver was screened for charges of aggravated fleeing, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and traffic offenses.

The 16-year-old passenger was screened for charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The case was reviewed, and the teens were released to their guardians.