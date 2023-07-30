Two 16-year-olds shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

Two 16-year-olds were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police said the victims – both male – were hanging out in front of a home on West Adams near Lavergne around 2:36 p.m. when another male ran up and started shooting.

One of the victims was hit in the chest and back, and hospitalized in critical condition.

The other victim was shot in the left arm and hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.