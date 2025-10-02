Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported in Bloomingdale rehab center: officials

The Brief Two people contracted Legionnaires’ disease about a month apart near the Alden Valley Ridge Rehabilitation and Health Center in Bloomingdale, Ill.; both have since recovered. State health officials found Legionella bacteria in the patient’s room and the facility’s cooling tower, prompting remediation and water restrictions. Officials urge anyone within two miles of the facility who has pneumonia-like symptoms to seek medical care, noting early treatment improves outcomes.



Two individuals have contracted Legionnaires’ disease near the Alden Valley Ridge Rehabilitation and Health Center in Bloomingdale, Ill., according to the DuPage County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

What we know:

On Sept. 22, IDPH conducted an investigation of the facility and found Legionella pneumophilia bacteria, which causes Legionnaires’ disease, from the case's room and the facility's cooling tower. They recommended remediation and water restrictions to clear away the bacteria.

Both individuals have recovered from the illness.

Legionella bacteria is naturally occurring and can be aerosolized with cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and fountains, and is then causes Legionnaires’ disease when inhaled. Legionnaires’ disease is not passed from person to person.

The two people became sick about one month apart from each other with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of severe pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. Most people make a full recovery from the disease, while 1 out of 10 will die from the infection.

People most at risk are those who are 50 years old or older, current or former smokers, those with chronic lung disease ((like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or emphysema), those with weak immune systems or who take drugs that weaken their immune systems, those with cancer, and those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure.

What they're saying:

"We urge any persons who have visited or been within two miles of the Alden Valley Ridge facility located at 275 E Army Trail Rd in Bloomingdale within the last month who are currently experiencing pneumonia symptoms—cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle aches and/or fever—to see a doctor right away for testing," said Dr. Rashmi Chugh, Medical Officer at the DuPage County Health Department. "Early treatment of Legionnaire’s disease reduces the severity of the illness and improves your chances for recovery."

According to IDPH, 287 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported so far this year. For more information on the disease, visit dph.illinois.gov or cdc.gov.