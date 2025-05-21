Two Burlington high school students earn perfect scores on ACTs, officials say

The Brief Two Central High School juniors, Caleb Goldenstein and Sanay Gulati, earned perfect scores of 36 on their ACT exams. Getting a 36 on the test is only accomplished by 0.2% of students nationwide every year.



Two Central High School students earned perfect scores on the ACT exam — a feat achieved by only 0.2% of test-takers nationwide each year.

Juniors Caleb Goldenstein and Sanay Gulati both scored a 36 on the college entrance exam.

Sanay Gulati, junior at Central High School in Burlington, Ill. (Central High School)

Gulati is the student council president, National Honor Society president, and vice president of Key Club. He has also participated in SkillsUSA, Math Team, NIU Business Olympics, and co-founded the school’s Coding and Debate Clubs.

He also volunteers, leads a nonprofit for canine health, and works as a lifeguard and tutor.

Caleb Goldenstein, a junior at Central High School in Burlington, Ill.

Goldenstein is a member of the soccer and lacrosse teams, participates in the National Honor Society and German Honor Society, and is a state champion with Central’s SkillsUSA team.

He also participates in academic bowl,debate, German club, service club, and investment club. Goldenstein also earned the Seal of Biliteracy in German.

What they're saying:

"I was in utter disbelief staring at the 36. I even had to check a couple of times to make sure I was reading it right," said Gulati. "It was an incredible moment I’ll never forget."

"I had spent so much time taking PSATs and preparing for the SAT that I wasn’t taking the ACT too seriously," said Goldenstein. "I was on college visits and working on my ‘promposal’ instead of studying. It was a complete shock when I opened up the score report."

"Our district has worked intentionally to align curriculum, instruction, and assessment so that students feel confident when it’s time to take college entrance exams," said Stephen Buchs, director of curriculum. "We’re proud to see that work pay off in the achievements of students like Caleb and Sanay."