Two charged in Humboldt Park home invasion, shooting: police

The Brief Jilliane Allen, 40, and Jalen Allen, 29, were arrested Friday in Humboldt Park in connection with a home invasion and shooting that left a 38-year-old man seriously injured. Jilliane faces charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of home invasion with a firearm, while Jalen faces two counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.



Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion and serious injury of a 38-year-old man in Humboldt Park, according to police.

What we know:

Jilliane Allen, 40, of Chicago, and Jalen Allen, 29, of Chicago, were arrested on Friday in the 4300 block of W. North Avenue.

They were identified as the individuals involved in a home invasion and shooting where a 38-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in the 4300 block of W. North Avenue.

Jilliane has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of home invasion using a firearm.

Jalen has been charged with two felony counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jilliane Allen, 40 (Chicago Police Department)