Two charged in Humboldt Park home invasion, shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion and serious injury of a 38-year-old man in Humboldt Park, according to police.
What we know:
Jilliane Allen, 40, of Chicago, and Jalen Allen, 29, of Chicago, were arrested on Friday in the 4300 block of W. North Avenue.
They were identified as the individuals involved in a home invasion and shooting where a 38-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in the 4300 block of W. North Avenue.
Jilliane has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of home invasion using a firearm.
Jalen has been charged with two felony counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.
Jilliane Allen, 40 (Chicago Police Department)
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.