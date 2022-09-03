Expand / Collapse search

Two Chicago firefighters injured fighting fire in Archer Heights neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Archer Heights
(Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters were injured fighting a fire in Archer Heights overnight Friday into Saturday.

The fire in a factory at 3865 West 41st Street started around midnight.

One firefighter was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries'.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.