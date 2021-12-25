Two Chicago men arrested in Wisconsin on Christmas Eve after 120 mph police chase on I-94

article

Two Chicago men – Shamir McNair and Antoine Gibson – were arrested on Christmas Eve after leading law enforcement on a 120 mph pursuit in southern Wisconsin.

A Racine County Sheriff's deputy pulled over the suspects for speeding on Interstate 94 on Friday afternoon. Shortly after their car stopped, though, it sped off, FOX 6 Milwaukee reported.

The sheriff's officer said the car sped through traffic at 120 mph and police stopped chasing them because it was too dangerous.

The driver pulled off I-94 at Seven Mile Road and nearly hit another deputy who was in his squad car, the sheriff's office said. The car then went through the intersection and re-entered the interstate – ultimately getting off the interstate and heading west to 27th Street in Franklin.

The suspects' car was found near 27th and Drexel. The suspects were arrested without incident and brought to the Racine County Jail.