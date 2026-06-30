Two Chicago men charged with armed carjacking on NW Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are facing felony charges after police say they hijacked a man’s vehicle by gunpoint Sunday.
Chicago carjacking charges
What we know:
Chicago police arrested 38-year-old William Tanksley and 35-year-old Trevail Tyree on Sunday.
Police said the two men stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old man at gunpoint around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue. The two were arrested about three hours later in the same block. Police said a gun was fired during the incident, but no one was struck.
Both men were charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and Tanksley also faces one felony count of manufacturing/delivering between 10-30 grams of cannabis.
Dig deeper:
Tanksley has been arrested in Chicago nine times since 2014, including on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Tyree was arrested in 2024 on heroin charges.
What's next:
Tanksley and Tyree were scheduled to attend a detention hearing today in Cook County.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.