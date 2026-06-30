Two Chicago men charged with armed carjacking on NW Side

article

The Brief Two Chicago men were arrested for carjacking a man Sunday. The carjacking took place in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue. Both men are expected to attend court today.



Two Chicago men are facing felony charges after police say they hijacked a man’s vehicle by gunpoint Sunday.

Chicago carjacking charges

What we know:

Chicago police arrested 38-year-old William Tanksley and 35-year-old Trevail Tyree on Sunday.

Police said the two men stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old man at gunpoint around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue. The two were arrested about three hours later in the same block. Police said a gun was fired during the incident, but no one was struck.

Both men were charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and Tanksley also faces one felony count of manufacturing/delivering between 10-30 grams of cannabis.

Dig deeper:

Tanksley has been arrested in Chicago nine times since 2014, including on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Tyree was arrested in 2024 on heroin charges.

What's next:

Tanksley and Tyree were scheduled to attend a detention hearing today in Cook County.