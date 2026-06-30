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Two Chicago men charged with armed carjacking on NW Side

By Dallas N. Thurman
FOX 32 Chicago
News
Published June 30, 2026 2:48 PM CDT
Published June 30, 2026 2:48 PM CDT
article

William Tanksley (left) and Trevail Tyree. (Chicago Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two Chicago men were arrested for carjacking a man Sunday.
    • The carjacking took place in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue.
    • Both men are expected to attend court today.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are facing felony charges after police say they hijacked a man’s vehicle by gunpoint Sunday.

Chicago carjacking charges

What we know:

Chicago police arrested 38-year-old William Tanksley and 35-year-old Trevail Tyree on Sunday.

Police said the two men stole a vehicle from a 23-year-old man at gunpoint around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue. The two were arrested about three hours later in the same block. Police said a gun was fired during the incident, but no one was struck.

Both men were charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and Tanksley also faces one felony count of manufacturing/delivering between 10-30 grams of cannabis.

Dig deeper:

Tanksley has been arrested in Chicago nine times since 2014, including on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Tyree was arrested in 2024 on heroin charges.

What's next:

Tanksley and Tyree were scheduled to attend a detention hearing today in Cook County.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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