Two Chicago police officers, 3 others hospitalized after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Two Chicago police officers were among five hurt early Monday in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The officers, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were driving near 31st Street around 4 a.m. when they were rear-ended by another car, according to Chicago fire officials.

The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

A third person was injured in the crash and was also transported to the University of Chicago. Two other adults were taken Insight Hospital & Medical Center, according to CFD.

All were listed in good condition.

Illinois State Police are investigating.