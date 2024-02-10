Two Chicago police officers injured in getaway car escape in Streeterville

During the arrest of a burglary suspect in Streeterville, two Chicago police officers were hit and injured by a getaway car.

The incident occurred at 7:46 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of N. Lakeshore Drive.

Police noticed a black vehicle that may have been linked to a burglary in the 1500 block of N. State Parkway.

The black car was stopped by police and the driver was being taken into custody when a passenger snuck into the driver's seat.

The driver hit two police officers before speeding away in the getaway vehicle. Both officers were taken to the hospital for their injuries but have been released.

One suspect is in custody, but authorities are still searching for the getaway car.



