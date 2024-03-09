Two Chicago police officers injured in traffic crash

Two Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Friday night in West Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The officers were driving south in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue when they struck the side of another vehicle as they passed through an intersection at 107th Street around 11:53 p.m., Chicago police said. Police said the officers were responding to a call and had their emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a female, refused medical attention at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.