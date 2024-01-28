Two drivers in serious condition after early morning crash in Joliet

Two drivers are hospitalized and in serious condition after their vehicles collided at an intersection in Joliet.

The crash happened just before 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and Caton Farm Road.

An Infiniti QX50 driven by a 29-year-old Plainfield man was heading westbound on Caton Farm Road when it went into the intersection and crashed into a Toyota Corolla.

A 25-year-old Aurora man was driving the Corolla at the time.

Police say the Infiniti may have disregarded a red light when it went into the intersection, but this is still under investigation.

Both drivers were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Infiniti has injuries that are life-threatening, according to officials.

Following the crash, the road was closed to traffic for several hours.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone who has any more information or video footage can contact Joliet PD's Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.

