Two food delivery drivers robbed in Englewood

Police are warning delivery drivers on the South Side about two robberies reported in the same Englewood block this month.

In both cases, food delivery drivers were fulfilling an order when two suspects approached them and announced a robbery, Chicago police said in a community alert. They took money and food from the drivers.

The robberies happened:

At 12 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Street and

At 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Street.

The male suspects are described as 17 to 23-years-old and standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.