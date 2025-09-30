Two found dead inside Illinois home, 1 detained: sheriff

The Brief Deputies conducting a welfare check Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive in Sycamore found two people dead inside a home, authorities said. A vehicle missing from the residence was later located in Rockford, and the driver was taken into custody. The victims’ identities have not been released; anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.



What began as a routine welfare check at a DeKalb County home Tuesday morning ended with deputies finding two people dead and another person in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called about 8:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Oakland Drive in Sycamore after a family member requested a check on relatives.

As a precaution, nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown while law enforcement responded.

Inside the home, deputies discovered two people dead. Their identities and ages have not been released.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, deputies determined a vehicle was missing from the residence. It was later located in the Rockford area using a license plate reader, and the driver was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic incident, and the Sheriff's Office will work diligently to bring justice for the victims and their loved ones. We ask anyone with information to come forward and assist us in this investigation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 815-895-2155 and ask to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

You can also email a tip to crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.