Two hospitalized after car crashes into Chicago-area home: officials
HANOVER PARK, Ill. - A car crashed into a home in Hanover Park on Friday, according to officials.
What we know:
Around 10:14 a.m., Hanover Park Fire and Police responded to the 4200 block of Woodlake Drive after reports that a car crashed into a home.
Officials found a four-door sedan had crashed into a single-family home with two people trapped and extensive damage to the house.
Officials freed one person from inside the vehicle and another person who was trapped underneath the car. The individuals were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed that the driver of the car was traveling on northbound Woodlake Drive when the driver missed the curve of the road, leaving the road, driving across the neighbor's lawn and crashing into the house.
According to police, the crash appears to be caused by the driver having a medical emergency.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Hanover Park.