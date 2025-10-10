Two hospitalized after car crashes into Chicago-area home: officials

The Brief A car crashed into a single-family home on the 4200 block of Woodlake Drive in Hanover Park Friday morning, trapping two people. Fire and police crews freed one person from the car and another from underneath it; both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the crash occurred after the driver suffered a medical emergency and missed a curve in the road.



A car crashed into a home in Hanover Park on Friday, according to officials.

What we know:

Around 10:14 a.m., Hanover Park Fire and Police responded to the 4200 block of Woodlake Drive after reports that a car crashed into a home.

Officials found a four-door sedan had crashed into a single-family home with two people trapped and extensive damage to the house.

Officials freed one person from inside the vehicle and another person who was trapped underneath the car. The individuals were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the car was traveling on northbound Woodlake Drive when the driver missed the curve of the road, leaving the road, driving across the neighbor's lawn and crashing into the house.

According to police, the crash appears to be caused by the driver having a medical emergency.