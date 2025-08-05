Two Illinois Lottery players become millionaires on same day

The Brief Two Illinois Lottery players hit it big this week. One person won $1.7 million, while the other got $1 million.



It was a million-dollar Monday for two lucky people who each won seven-figure prizes in separate games, according to the Illinois Lottery.

First jackpot

What we know:

An online player won $1,742,056 playing Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, a progressive FastPlay game.

How it works is, the jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with every ticket sold until someone wins.

This latest jackpot marks the 10th time a prize of $1 million or more has been won since the game launched in May 2024.

Second jackpot

The second big winner, also an online player, matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing—2, 7, 12, 15, 25, 29—to claim a $1 million prize.

This is the fifth time in 2025 that a Lotto player has won $1 million or more.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday is an estimated $13.4 million.

What you can do:

Players can purchase tickets for both Ultimate Diamond Jackpot and Lotto in-store, online, or via the Illinois Lottery app.