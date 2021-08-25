Two lanes of outbound Kennedy closed because concrete is falling off a bridge

Two lanes on the outbound Kennedy Expressway were closed on Wednesday because concrete was falling off a bridge.

Officials assure FOX 32 Chicago that the concrete falling off the Jefferson Park Station Metra bridge is not structural – it is "cover concrete spalling from the fascia area of the bridge." Thus, there's no risk the bridge is going to come crashing down on to the Kennedy, which carries tens of thousands of cars every day.

However, no one wants concrete chunks smashing into cars, so a crew was sent to remove any other loose pieces of concrete.

The closure impacted the two left lanes of the outbound Kennedy just before Milwaukee Avenue around lunchtime Wednesday. They were reopened around 1:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

