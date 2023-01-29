Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend

Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed.

The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue.

On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot dead in a parking lot near West 5th Avenue and Colfax Street.

There was also a non-fatal shooting on Saturday night in Gary. At 8:35 p.m., a male victim was found in the 200 block of Arthur Street. Police said there is a person of interest being questioned.

If you have information about any of these crimes, call Gary Police at 219-881-1209.