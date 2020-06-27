Two men shot by robber inside building in Lawndale

Two men were shot Saturday by a robber in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5 p.m., the men, 29 and 31, were in the hallway of a residential building in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone walked in with a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

The robber opened fire, striking the younger man several times in the body and the older man in the hip, police said.

The 29-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 31-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Area Four detectives are investigating.